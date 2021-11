Morning Edition attended Tony Hawk's Boom Boom Huckjam last night in Washington, DC. It's Tony Hawk's latest business venture, a traveling road show with the world's best skateboarders, bikers, and motocross riders performing live choreography and tricks to live music in front of huge indoor crowds. The Huckjam hasn't been a runaway commercial hit...but you'd never know it from how it's produced. (6:13)

Copyright 2002 NPR