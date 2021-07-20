© 2021 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

tahoe

  • lake_tahoe__commonsdotwiki.jpg
    Science
    Why Lake Tahoe is So Blue
    Scientists have long thought that the blueness of Lake Tahoe was due to the lake's clarity. A new study out of the University of California at Davis shows…