state retiree benefits

-
In a blow to government workers, the California State Supreme Court yesterday (Monday) upheld former Governor Jerry Brown's rollback of a retirement…
-
A new report finds city employee pension costs will continue to rise in California, putting further stress on cash-strapped local governments. More from…
-
The California Public Employees' Retirement System has released new data about what it pays for private equity investments. As Capital Public Radio's Ben…
-
Governor Jerry Brown's January budget proposal called for an overhaul of California's state worker retiree health care system. It faces more than…
-
California's largest public pension fund has announced a disappointing return on investments for the fiscal year that wrapped up last month. Capital…
-
California taxpayers will likely be contributing more money to the state's retirement system. Capital Public Radio's Katie Orr reports.
-
The cost of maintaining health care benefits for retired California state workers has risen sharply in the past year. Governor Brown says he'll address…