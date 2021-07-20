Moreno Valley burros

-
","_id":"0000017a-3d83-d913-abfe-bdc747f80000","_type":"035d81d3-5be2-3ed2-bc8a-6da208e0d9e2"}">-mkPLUhttps://youtu.be/rEesw","_id":"0000017a-3d83-d913-abf…
-
A Moreno Valley-area wild donkey who was shot and wounded with an arrow has had the wound treated and was due to be released back into the wild this…
-
Riverside County Animal Services authorities will try again today to capture and give veterinary treatment to a wild burro in Reche Canyon who presumably…
-
Riverside County Supervisors are scheduled to take action on an ordinance that would impose fines on people who have potentially hazardous interactions…