A Northern California man has been sentenced to five years in prison for the unlawful manufacturing and dealing of so-called 'ghost' guns - homemade…
The battle over the Second Amendment has returned to the California Legislature. An Assembly committee approved several new gun control measures yesterday…
Republican presidential hopeful Ted Cruz is no fan of California Senator Dianne Feinstein's gun control efforts. But in both a CNN interview and in…
California lawmakers are proposing new state gun control measures to go along with the federal actions President Obama is pursuing. Capital Public Radio's…
President Obama referenced the San Bernardino terrorist shootings frequently in today's emotional White House speech describing his gun control…
The mass shooting in San Bernardino a couple of weeks ago has re-ignited a national debate about gun control. Gun rights are fiercely defended in this…
California law enforcement agencies will get a new tool next month that they hope could prevent mass shootings. The new law is drawing criticism from gun…
Los Angeles City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to ban high volume clips. KVCR's Rick Dulock reports.
Thousand of people in California possess guns, even though the law says they should not. On Thursday, state senators asked the California Department of…