© 2021 91.9 KVCR
KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
FBI
Municipal Issues
Palm Springs City Hall, Mayor's Home Raided By FBI, RivCo DA
Just like in Beaumont a few months ago, the FBI and the Riverside County District Attorney's Office raided Palm Springs City Hall and the apartment of…
Listen
•
0:47