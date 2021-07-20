-
University of California, Riverside’s continuing education center now has a cannabis program that seeks to train students to become employees and leaders…
SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities have seized 20 tons of illegal cannabis in a raid that took four days complete following a two-month…
For decades now, charity groups have been giving free cannabis to low income veterans, sick kids and other patients 'under the radar.' Now that pot is…
A bill to establish specialized cannabis-only banks in California has been overwhelmingly approved by the state Senate. KVCR's Ken Vincent has…
State lawyers have given the final okay to a regulation allowing home marijjuana deliveries statewide, even in communities that have banned commercial…