California U.S. Senators

Dianne Feinstein will be stepping into her 27th year as California's U.S. Senator. As Capital Public Radio's Nadine Sebai explains, this race shows that…
Who will become California's next U.S. Senator? According to recent polls, Senator Dianne Feinstein, the 26-year Democratic incumbent, has a strong lead…
Gavin Newsom and Dianne Feinstein continue to hold commanding leads among likely voters in the November 6 electon. Menawhile, support for rent control is…
Most of the candidates at the top of next year's California ballot still have to introduce themselves to voters. Capital Public Radio's Ben Bradford…
U.S. Senator from California Dianne Feinstein has announced she'll seek her fifth full term in office. Feinstein listed gun violence, climate change,…
California Attorney General Kamala Harris is the first out of the gate in the race to replace Barbara Boxer in the U.S. Senate. Harris announced this…