Centrist Republicans including former Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger are calling on California's shrinking supply of GOP elected leaders to focus less on…
A faction of California Republicans - including Inland Empire Assemblyman Chad Mayes - are urging the party to diverge from President Trump and moderate…
Former CA Senate Republican leader Dave Cogdill died over the weekend. He's being remembered with bipartisan praise for his role on a crucial budget deal…
The "Governator" returned to Sacramento yesterday. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger joined current Gov. Jerry Brown and other state…