-
The 9th circuit court heard oral arguments in Pasadena Monday for a second attempt to overturn a new California law that phases out private, for-profit…
-
A coalition of immigrant advocacy groups is alleging neglectful conduct by Immigration and Customs Enforcement and private prison company GEO Group at the…
-
Last week, President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department to stop contracting with private prisons. What impact will that have…
-
Immigrant rights groups held a virtual press conference on August 13 condemning the use of a chemical disinfectant at the Adelanto ICE Processing Center…
-
Protesters rallied outside the Adelanto ICE Processing Center yesterday to denounce what they say are poor conditions for immigrants detained in the…