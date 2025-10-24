© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Arrests in the NBA, fallout after federal indictments revealed

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published October 24, 2025 at 8:58 AM PDT

It’s the first weekend of the NBA season and a cloud is hanging over the league.

On Thursday, Hall of Fame Portland Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier and former Cleveland Cavaliers assistant and 11-year player Damon Jones were arrested in connection with a federal investigation into illegal sports betting and rigged poker games.

NBA analyst Rachel Nichols joins Here & Now to discuss the broader implications of this scandal on the league.

