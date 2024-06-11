© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

Patricia Nickols-Butler: President & Ceo, CAPSBC

Season 2 Episode 5

For the past 50 years Patricia Nickols-Butler has worked tirelessly at the Community Action Partnership of San Bernardino County. This not-for-profit organization offers transitional housing, food assistance, tax preparation, emergency services, and assistance to those living in poverty throughout San Bernardino County. It also assists by making homes more efficient and environmentally friendly.

Aired: 06/13/24
