Inland Edition

Matthew Jennings, Riverside County Treasurer

Season 1 Episode 19

Host Joe Richardson asks Riverside County’s Treasurer and Tax Collector why anyone would want to be a tax collector. One of Treasurer Jennings’ goals was to change the public perception that tax collectors just take everyone’s hard earned money. He also wants to inspire African American youth that they can be a critical and beneficial part of their government and community.

Aired: 12/14/23
