Congressman Pete Aguilar

Extras
The Congressman talks about positive government bipartisanship and finding resources.
Joe Richardson talks about money and initiatives with the California State Treasurer.
The County of Riverside Superintendent of Schools talks about current initiatives.
Dr. Rodgers talks about the importance of citizens getting involved in government meetings
The SB County Superintendent of Schools talks about collaboration between districts.
Mayor Dawson talks about Riverside's cooperative council / manager form of government.
The Palm Springs Councilmember talks about her small city’s legacy and challenges.
Senator Bogh talks about the growth of the Inland Empire and how it affects California.
The majority leader talks about the importance of working as a team in government.
A conversation with the Mayor of San Bernardino and the unique opportunities of the city.
Latest Episodes
CA State Superintendent of Public Instruction shares his passion for equity in education.