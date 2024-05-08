© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Inland Edition

Chris Burns: CEO, Boys Republic

Season 2 Episode 1

A look into Boys Republic, a non-profit school and vocational training center that improves the lives of troubled youth who are dealing with gangs, mental health, and behavioral issues. Chris Burns talks about societal issues that have changed in the past few decades, such as different ways to diagnose mental health, stricter job requirements and how gangs have evolved.

Aired: 05/16/24
Inland Edition
Lori Van Arsdale: Director and Board Member, The Ramona Bowl
The Ramona Bowl Amphitheater in Hemet is one of the Inland Empire's hidden treasures.
Episode: S2 E2
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Connie Leyva, Executive Director KVCR
The former state senator talks about voting and the importance of community colleges.
Episode: S1 E20 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Matthew Jennings, Riverside County Treasurer
An informative conversation with Riverside County’s Treasurer and tax collector.
Episode: S1 E19 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
Tim Sandoval, City of Pomona Mayor
Mayor Sandoval talks about different ways to fix different problems in the city.
Episode: S1 E18 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
Malia Cohen, California State Controller
Controller Cohen talks about how the general public can benefit from her office.
Episode: S1 E17 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Karen Spiegel, Riverside County Board Supervisor
Supervisor Spiegel talks about unique issues affecting Riverside County’s Second District.
Episode: S1 E16 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
Ricardo Lara, California Insurance Commissioner
Commissioner Lara talks about whats being done to help with the rising costs of insurance.
Episode: S1 E15 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Inland Edition
Shannon D. Dicus, San Bernardino County Sheriff
Sherriff Dicus talks about the differences between his department and city police.
Episode: S1 E14 | 26:46
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
San Bernardino County Board Supervisor Dawn Rowe
Rowe talks about the challenges of providing for San Bernardino County’s small towns.
Episode: S1 E13 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Inland Edition
Shirley N. Weber, Ph.D., California Secretary of State
California’s Secretary of State explains what exactly the position does (and it’s a lot).
Episode: S1 E12 | 26:45