Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi

Extras
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
IE Latino Voices Season 2024
-
IE Latino Voices Season 2023
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Dr. Owais Zaidi of California Pulmonary Associates.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Anthony Victoria.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo.
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Abid Rizvi with California Kidney Specialists.
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Helen Neri, Founder and CEO of Angeles Especiales.
A conversation between Yvette Walker and Dr. Luisa Ortega.
Josie Gaytan, Director of Government and Community Relations at Reach Out.
Paco Licea, Board Vice President with Herencia Mariachi Academy.
Dr. Sara Khan of the Premier Hospitalist Group of California.
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Richard Sandoval, president of Hispanic Lifestyle.