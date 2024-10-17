© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
IE Latino Voices

Dr. Behnam Ebrahimi

Season 2024 Episode 15 | 2m 14s

A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Ben Ebrahimi with the Robert and Beverly Lewis Family Cancer Care Center.

Aired: 10/16/24
Extras
Watch 3:26
IE Latino Voices
IE Latino Voices Reel
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
Preview: 3:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • IE Latino Voices Season 2024
  • IE Latino Voices Season 2023
Watch 2:00
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Owais Zaidi
A conversation with host Yvette walker and Dr. Owais Zaidi of California Pulmonary Associates.
Episode: S2024 E14 | 2:00
Watch 2:10
IE Latino Voices
Anthony Victoria
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Anthony Victoria.
Episode: S2024 E11 | 2:10
Watch 2:09
IE Latino Voices
Angel Fajardo
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo.
Episode: S2024 E12 | 2:09
Watch 2:17
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Abid Rizvi
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Abid Rizvi with California Kidney Specialists.
Episode: S2024 E13 | 2:17
Watch 2:06
IE Latino Voices
Helen Neri
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Helen Neri, Founder and CEO of Angeles Especiales.
Episode: S2024 E10 | 2:06
Watch 2:07
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Luisa Ortega
A conversation between Yvette Walker and Dr. Luisa Ortega.
Episode: S2024 E9 | 2:07
Watch 2:01
IE Latino Voices
Josefina Gaytan
Josie Gaytan, Director of Government and Community Relations at Reach Out.
Episode: S2024 E8 | 2:01
Watch 2:32
IE Latino Voices
Paco Licea
Paco Licea, Board Vice President with Herencia Mariachi Academy.
Episode: S2024 E5 | 2:32
Watch 2:30
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Sara Khan
Dr. Sara Khan of the Premier Hospitalist Group of California.
Episode: S2024 E6 | 2:30
Watch 1:48
IE Latino Voices
Richard Sandoval
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Richard Sandoval, president of Hispanic Lifestyle.
Episode: S2024 E7 | 1:48