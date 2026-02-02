© 2026 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
IE Latino Voices

Cesar Navarette

Season 2026 Episode 7 | 2m 04s

A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Cesar Navarette, President and CEO at Children's Fund.

Aired: 02/01/26
Extras
Watch 3:26
IE Latino Voices
IE Latino Voices Reel
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
Preview: 3:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • IE Latino Voices Season 2026
  • IE Latino Voices Season 2025
  • IE Latino Voices Season 2024
  • IE Latino Voices Season 2023
Watch 2:09
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Monica Valenzuela
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Monica Valenzuela.
Episode: S2026 E6 | 2:09
Watch 2:20
IE Latino Voices
Frank Blanquet
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Frank Blanquet, Manager of FNX, First Nations Experience.
Episode: S2026 E5 | 2:20
Watch 2:22
IE Latino Voices
Dr Rohinder Sandhu
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr Rohinder Sandhu.
Episode: S2026 E3 | 2:22
Watch 2:34
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Bradley Restivo
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Bradley Restivo.
Episode: S2026 E4 | 2:34
Watch 2:24
IE Latino Voices
Liliana Andriani
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Liliana Andriani, Owner and Operator of Angel Jewelers.
Episode: S2026 E2 | 2:24
Watch 2:18
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Nandini Gowda
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Nandini Gowda.
Episode: S2026 E1 | 2:18
Watch 2:20
IE Latino Voices
Daisy Macias
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Daisy Macias.
Episode: S2025 E37 | 2:20
Watch 2:21
IE Latino Voices
Jeff Fujimoto
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Jeff Fujimoto.
Episode: S2025 E36 | 2:21
Watch 2:16
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Saad
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Saad.
Episode: S2025 E35 | 2:16
Watch 2:31
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Ecler Jaqua
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Ecler Jaqua, Geriatrician.
Episode: S2025 E34 | 2:31