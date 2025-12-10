© 2025 91.9 KVCR

IE Latino Voices

Dr. Saad

Season 2025 Episode 35 | 2m 16s

A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Dr. Saad, Board Certified Pediatrician and Chairman of the Pediatric Department at San Antonio Regional Hospital.

Aired: 12/09/25
IE Latino Voices
IE Latino Voices Reel
IE Latino Voices shines light on Latino-led and serving organizations.
