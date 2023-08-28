© 2023 91.9 KVCR

IE Latino Voices is a weekly five-minute segment where Latino-led and serving organizations are invited to share stories of how they impact our community. Weekly guests featured are from community sectors, including nonprofits, education, healthcare, transportation, and local business. Each segment will be an illuminating conversation between the host and guest.

Watch 3:19
IE Latino Voices
Ninfa Delgado
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Ninfa Delgado.
Episode: S2023 E3 | 3:19
Watch 3:27
IE Latino Voices
Angel Fajardo
A conversation with host Yvette Walker and Angel Fajardo.
Episode: S2023 E2 | 3:27
Watch 3:12
IE Latino Voices
Dr. Felix Melendez
A conversation between host Yvette Walker and Promise Scholars Leader Dr. Felix Melendez.
Episode: S2023 E1 | 3:12
