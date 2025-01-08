Episode 7: All God's Creatures

Extras
James gets a crash course from Helen on taking care of Jimmy before bringing him along to work.
Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, and more discuss the impact the war has on the Darrowby community.
The cast share what's ahead in Season 5!
James shows off pictures of Jimmy to his fellow soldiers. Skeldale House has a new normal.
Nicholas Ralph, Rachel Shenton, and more share what it is they love most about their characters.
From new additions to exciting reunions and more, the cast shares 5 reasons you'll love Season 5!
Toast to an all-new season, premiering on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 9/8c.
Nicholas Ralph puts costar Callum Woodhouse to the ultimate test!
For some background, cozy, winter-y ambience, press play on our special Yule Log video!
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Jimmy’s Christening day is interrupted by the arrival of a surprise visitor.
Baby Jimmy joins James and Carmody on their rounds.
A medical scare keeps James’ feet firmly on the ground.
James tries to get home for Christmas and Skeldale House prepares for a new arrival.
When Richard Alderson needs some help, Helen returns to Heston Grange.
With the war feeling closer to home, James wants things in order and Carmody trained.
Busy and exhausted, James and Helen can’t get any time together.