Episode 1: Gathering the Flock

See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for Season 6 on Sundays, January 11- February 22, 2026 at 9/8c.
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.