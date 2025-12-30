© 2026 91.9 KVCR

All Creatures Great and Small

Episode 2: Old Dog, New Tricks

Season 6 Episode 2 | 53m 35s

James visits a local nurse to tend to one of her rescue dogs, and ends up buying an X-Ray machine from the hospital; however, he hadn't taken into account Siegfried's reaction, or the problems it would bring to the house.

Aired: 01/17/26 | Expires: 02/01/26
Extras
Watch 1:01
All Creatures Great and Small
A Day in the Life on Set With Tricki
See how Tricki spends a day on the set of All Creatures Great and Small.
Clip: S6 | 1:01
Watch 2:53
All Creatures Great and Small
Real James Herriot Family History
Nicholas Ralph and Rachel Shenton on bringing James and Helen Herriot's real family history to life.
Clip: S6 | 2:53
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Preview
Tristan and Siegfried find themselves in competition. Mrs. Pumphrey prepares Tricki for a visitor.
Preview: S6 E3 | 0:30
Watch 1:08
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3 Scene
James and Helen find themselves scrambling to coordinate their busy schedules.
Clip: S6 E3 | 1:08
Watch 1:27
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Scene
Mrs. Pumphrey seeks help when she thinks Tricki is giving her the cold shoulder.
Clip: S6 E2 | 1:27
Watch 2:10
All Creatures Great and Small
The Cast on the Season 6 Time Jump
The cast discusses the time jump between Seasons 5 and 6.
Clip: S6 | 2:10
Watch 2:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Siegfried & Mrs. Hall
Reflect on some of the best Siegfried and Mrs. Hall moments in the series so far.
Clip: S6 | 2:58
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 2 Preview
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Preview: S6 E2 | 0:30
Watch 1:55
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1 Scene
James tends to an aging dog while Jimmy stumbles upon Siegfried and Susan... and a horse.
Clip: S6 E1 | 1:55
Watch 0:30
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 6 Official Preview
Return to the Yorkshire Dales for Season 6 on Sundays, January 11- February 22, 2026 at 9/8c.
Preview: S6 | 0:30
Watch 58:58
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: Comfort and Joy
Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
Episode: S6 E7 | 58:58
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Our Hearts Are Full
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
Episode: S6 E6 | 53:35
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Fixes
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Episode: S6 E5 | 53:35
Watch 52:23
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Jenny Wren
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Episode: S6 E4 | 52:23
Watch 53:35
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 3: Captain Farnon?
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
Episode: S6 E3 | 53:35
Watch 53:34
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 1: Gathering the Flock
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Episode: S6 E1 | 53:34
Watch 59:41
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 7: All God's Creatures
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
Episode: S5 E7 | 59:41
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 6: Glass Half Full
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Episode: S5 E6 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 5: Pair Bond
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.
Episode: S5 E5 | 53:05
Watch 53:05
All Creatures Great and Small
Episode 4: Uninvited Guests
Tristan’s first meeting with Carmody doesn’t go quite to plan.
Episode: S5 E4 | 53:05