KVC-Arts 7/17/22

Published July 20, 2022 at 2:02 PM PDT
Music from The Classics IV, and David Fleming in conversation with lead singer Tom Garrett. We’ll hear he came to BE the lead singer, having been hand-picked by the founder of the group, and of course the hits – Traces, Stormy… and of course – Spooky. AND, The Classics IV will be coming to our region soon. They're part of the lineup in "The Diamond Ring and Devil Tour," along with Gary Lewis & the Playboys, Mitch Ryder, Dennis Tufano, and The Cyrkle. More on the band at theclassicsiv.com, and more on the concert at affordablemusicproductions.com.

