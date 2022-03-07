© 2022 91.9 KVCR

Education-Insight-1200x1200.png
Education Insight

Education Insight: Early Childhood Education: Universal Transitional Kindergarten

Published March 7, 2022 at 4:21 PM PST
EI March 5 2022 episode 202.png

This month on Education Insight, host Lacey Kendall speaks with CA State Assemblyman, Kevin McCarty and Karen Scott, Executive Director of First 5 San Bernardino. The conversation revolves around Assemblyman McCarty's bill, AB 22 leading to a new reality in early childhood education in the Golden State; Universal Transitional Kindergarten for all preschool age children.
