Education Insight: Early Childhood Education: Universal Transitional Kindergarten

This month on Education Insight, host Lacey Kendall speaks with CA State Assemblyman, Kevin McCarty and Karen Scott, Executive Director of First 5 San Bernardino. The conversation revolves around Assemblyman McCarty's bill, AB 22 leading to a new reality in early childhood education in the Golden State; Universal Transitional Kindergarten for all preschool age children.

