The Learning Leader Lab

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.
San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.
701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410 909-384-4444
If you are looking for conversations around innovative leadership driving improvement and change towards better outcomes for our complex and exponentially changing times, then you have come to the right place.