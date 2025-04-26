San Bernardino parishioners honor Pope Francis with memorial mass

Catholic parishioners and people of faith gathered in San Bernardino on Friday to mourn and honor the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

Hundreds attended a noon Mass at Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral, joining together in prayer, music and reflection.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina, Francis made history in 2013 as the first Latin American pope. Throughout his papacy, he spoke out on global issues such as climate change, migration, war and inequality.

During the service, Bishop Alberto Rojas reminded the congregation that refugees and marginalized communities always held a special place in Pope Francis' heart. He urged attendees to live out the pope's teachings in their own lives.

Speaking to KVCR after the Mass, San Bernardino Diocese Bishop Rojas described Francis as a true servant leader — someone who embodied the spirit of Christ through both his words and actions.

“He was a free man because he was not attached to anything, he was not afraid of anyone or anything," Rojas said. "He was just showing Christ through himself and through his words and through his life. I wish someday I can do that.”

Many attendees of mass and others shared that the pope’s compassion and humility left a lasting impression both on the Catholic Church and in their own lives.

Densy Chandra, a local Catholic minister, reflected on the loss of Pope Francis and compared his impact to that of Pope John Paul II, despite his shorter time as pope. She noted that his authenticity and inclusivity left a lasting impression on many.

"This is as solemn as you can be," said Chandra, "losing somebody that is beloved to us. He touched so many hearts."

Elizabeth Vazquez, a parishioner at Our Lady of Assumption Church in San Bernardino, said in her native Spanish that Pope Francis faced much criticism, and likely will continue to, because some people resist change.

"I think its time for people to adapt and accept others for who they are," Vazquez said.

AJ Joven, an immigrant rights advocate with the California Immigrant Policy Center (CPIC) and an Inland Empire parishioner, shared in a phone interview earlier this week that Pope Francis' advocacy and perseverance inspire how he approaches immigrant rights work.

"It's to carry that same source of empathy, carrying that sense of hope, which he always had, and which I think in a lot of ways, is maybe his greatest gift."

The Diocese also announced a nine-day mourning period, with evening services scheduled at churches across the region.

