The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/14 KVCR Midday News: Earthquake in San Diego County shakes parts of Southern California

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 14, 2025 at 12:07 PM PDT

Here are today's news stories:

1. A moderate earthquake shook parts of Southern California Monday morning. The 5.2 quake struck about two and a half miles south of the town of Julian, east of San Diego. Julian is a mountain town known for its apple pies. Associated Press.

2. California is beginning to enforce its ban on foodware made from expanded poly-styrene, more commonly known as plastic foam or Styrofoam. CapRadio.

3. In late March, the Trump administration suddenly pulled over $11 billion in remaining COVID-19 response funds — which were going to state and local governments to help monitor and prevent a variety of diseases. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
