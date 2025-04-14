4/14 KVCR Midday News: Earthquake in San Diego County shakes parts of Southern California

Here are today's news stories:

1. A moderate earthquake shook parts of Southern California Monday morning. The 5.2 quake struck about two and a half miles south of the town of Julian, east of San Diego. Julian is a mountain town known for its apple pies. Associated Press.

2. California is beginning to enforce its ban on foodware made from expanded poly-styrene, more commonly known as plastic foam or Styrofoam. CapRadio.

3. In late March, the Trump administration suddenly pulled over $11 billion in remaining COVID-19 response funds — which were going to state and local governments to help monitor and prevent a variety of diseases. CapRadio.