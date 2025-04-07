© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

4/7 KVCR Midday News: Protests erupt across SoCal over Trump Administration policies

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published April 7, 2025 at 1:08 PM PDT

Here are today's stories:

1. Thousands of protesters gathered across Southern California this weekend for “hands off” protests against the Trump Administration’s policies. KQED/The California Report.

2. San Bernardino police shot and killed a man they say was trying to harm his juvenile son with a knife. KVCR.

3. The Senate Education Committee has passed legislation intended to stop kids from experiencing sexual harassment. CapRadio.

4. As President Donald Trump’s tariffs are implemented across the country, California Governor Gavin Newsom is urging international trade partners to exempt California products. CapRadio.

5. Calling “shotgun” to ride in the front seat may soon be a thing of the past for some California middle and high schoolers. CalMatters.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
