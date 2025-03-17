3/17 KVCR Midday News: Big Bear eaglet dies; State Farm customers could see insurance rates rise

Here are today's news stories:

1. Fans of Big Bear's bald eagles, Jackie and Shadow, are mourning the loss of one of their eaglets. KVCR.

2. The president of the school board in Chino Valley announced last week she’ll run for State Superintendent of Public Instruction in 2026. KVCR.

3. State Farm customers in California could see their insurance rates surge by more than 20% starting in June. CalMatters.

4. Governor Gavin Newsom is calling most state government employees to work at least four days a week in the office, starting this summer. CapRadio.