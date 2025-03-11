© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Remains found near Big Bear belong to missing firefighter, coroner's office says

KVCR
Published March 11, 2025 at 12:21 PM PDT
A photo of Carlos Baltazar posted by his family on a GoFundMe page.

Investigators with San Bernardino County’s coroner's office have determined that skeletal remains found near Big Bear last October are of missing firefighter Carlos Baltazar.

Baltazar was a US National Forest Service firefighter who was a member of the Big Bear hotshots. He helped fight the El Dorado Fire in 2020.

His family members shared online that Baltazar went missing just before the funeral services of his fallen boss, Charles Morton.

Morton was killed fighting the fire, which was ignited by a gender reveal party.

An investigation was launched after a hiker found Baltazar’s skull by Cactus Flats near Highway 18.

A GoFund me page has been created by Baltazar’s family to help raise money for his funeral.
Local News