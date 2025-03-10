© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR Midday News: Stater Bros layoffs first in company's history

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published March 10, 2025 at 12:34 PM PDT

Here are today's daily news stories:

1. Stater Brothers laid off dozens of grocery clerks for the first time in its 89 year existence. KVCR.

2. Since 2016, the DMV has collected more than $8 million from nearly 5,300 car sales, according to a CalMatters analysis. CalMatters.

3. NOAA recently laid off hundreds of employees. How is it impacting Californians? CapRadio.

4. Big Bear's Bald Eagles — Jackie and Shadow — welcome their third eaglet. Now the public will weigh in on their names. KVCR.

Local News
