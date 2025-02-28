Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/28/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The San Bernardino County Grand Jury has issued a report about problems with the county’s response to the winter storms of 2023. What does it say?

2. San Bernardino has a new city manager, although he’s temporary. Who is he?

3. Riverside is planning a new sports park, with housing as part of the bargain. What can you tell us about it?

4. And lastly today, let’s catch up on several stories we’ve talked about recently.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.