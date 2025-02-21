Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/21/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Recommendations to improve patient care in the Loma Linda Veterans Administration health system have not been implemented, nine months after they were made by the VA Office of Inspector General.

2. A Rialto Unified School District board member was accused of seeking special treatment for her child at his school, and the district superintendent remains on administrative leave nearly 10 months after he was suspended. What is going on in that district?

