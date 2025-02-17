Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco officially announces bid for governor

A firebrand sheriff from Riverside County is the first high-profile Republican to join the 2026 race for California governor. He kicked off his campaign on Monday at a banquet hall in Riverside.

Chad Bianco has been a fierce critic of Governor Gavin Newsom for years and blames him and other Democrats for what he says is the state’s decline.

He ticked through a laundry list of his grievances to a room full of his supporters.

“Rising crime, the cost of living, the price of food, gas, electricity over regulation, a failed education system, nonexistent or failed infrastructure over taxation and reckless and wasteful government spending are driving hard working Californians to other states," said Bianco

Bianco says he wants to restore the California dream. Public safety is another big issue. He backed Proposition 36 which increased penalties for theft and drug-related crimes.

Bianco has served as sheriff for six years. On his watch, deaths in his jails increased— though he deflects responsibility.

During the pandemic, he would not enforce the state’s COVID mandates. He joins a crowded field of Democratic candidates.

California has not elected a Republican governor since 2006.

