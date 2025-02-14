Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 2/14/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside City Attorney Phaedra Norton has accused two councilmen of discrimination and creating a hostile work environment.

2. A Moreno Valley man is proposing a so-called “one and done” law for thieves who steal catalytic converters off people’s vehicles.

3. And lastly today, having the Cheech museum is paying off big time for the city of Riverside, according to an analysis by an independent consultant.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.