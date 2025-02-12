Riverside Sheriff Chad Bianco to run for governor

Riverside County’s firebrand sheriff Chad Bianco plans to announce his run for governor in 2026 early next week. That’s according to a source close to the campaign.

The source would only confirm Bianco’s plans anonymously, which KVCR granted in order to get the information. They said that Bianco will officially announce his candidacy on Monday morning at a restaurant in downtown Riverside. In an email, Bianco did not answer as to whether he’s running.

Bianco is a Republican. He’s an outspoken critic of Governor Gavin Newsom and democrats throughout the state. Bianco has been elected to sheriff in Riverside twice and served in the role for the last six years.

Public safety is his main issue. Bianco was a strong advocate for Prop 36 which increased penalties for theft and drug-related crimes.

Bianco has teased at his run for governor for months. He’ll be up against a crowded Democratic field including big names like state school superintendent Tony Thurmond, Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, former state senate leader Toni Atkins, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa and former state Controller Betty Yee.

