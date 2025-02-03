© 2025 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/31/2025

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Rick Dulock
Published February 3, 2025 at 10:06 AM PST

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County supervisors took steps this week to allay the fears of local immigrants threatened with deportation by the new Trump administration.

2. The San Bernardino City Unified School District is reopening the investigation into the alleged rape of an 11-year-old on a middle school campus.

3. Congressman Mark Takano, Democrat of Riverside, has a new role as chair of the Congressional LGBTQ caucus.

4. And lastly today, there is more than a little turmoil in the Rialto Unified School District.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
