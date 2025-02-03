Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/31/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside County supervisors took steps this week to allay the fears of local immigrants threatened with deportation by the new Trump administration.

2. The San Bernardino City Unified School District is reopening the investigation into the alleged rape of an 11-year-old on a middle school campus.

3. Congressman Mark Takano, Democrat of Riverside, has a new role as chair of the Congressional LGBTQ caucus.

4. And lastly today, there is more than a little turmoil in the Rialto Unified School District.

