KVCR Midday News: Fans of Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's famous eagles, hope for better outcome

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A federal judge ruled last week to allow ICE to resume detaining immigrants at one of its largest California facilities, the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

2. Fans are tuning in to a new season of so-called eagle TV - a 24/7 camera trained on the nest of two eagles in Big Bear. Last year ended in heartbreak when the eagles' eggs did not hatch. Fans are hoping for a better outcome this time.