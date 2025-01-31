© 2025 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News: Fans of Jackie and Shadow, Big Bear's famous eagles, hope for better outcome

KVCR
January 31, 2025

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A federal judge ruled last week to allow ICE to resume detaining immigrants at one of its largest California facilities, the Adelanto ICE Processing Center.

2. Fans are tuning in to a new season of so-called eagle TV - a 24/7 camera trained on the nest of two eagles in Big Bear. Last year ended in heartbreak when the eagles' eggs did not hatch. Fans are hoping for a better outcome this time.
