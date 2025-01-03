1/3 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino County prepares homeless count; New CA laws ban harmful chemicals

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. San Bernardino County is preparing for its annual Point-In-Time Count on Jan. 23 to assess homelessness across the region. To register or learn more, visit sbchp.sbcounty.gov. KVCR.

2. California will have more of a buffer starting this year when it comes to releasing people from state mental hospitals. CapRadio.

3. Groups working to fight hunger in California are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to protect funding for the CalFood program in his initial budget proposal, which comes out Jan. 10. California News Service.

4. A number of California laws going into effect this year ban many harmful chemicals from makeup and personal care products. CapRadio.

