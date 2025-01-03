© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/3 KVCR Midday News: San Bernardino County prepares homeless count; New CA laws ban harmful chemicals

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 3, 2025 at 12:34 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. San Bernardino County is preparing for its annual Point-In-Time Count on Jan. 23 to assess homelessness across the region. To register or learn more, visit sbchp.sbcounty.gov. KVCR.

2. California will have more of a buffer starting this year when it comes to releasing people from state mental hospitals. CapRadio.

3. Groups working to fight hunger in California are calling on Governor Gavin Newsom to protect funding for the CalFood program in his initial budget proposal, which comes out Jan. 10. California News Service.

4. A number of California laws going into effect this year ban many harmful chemicals from makeup and personal care products. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria