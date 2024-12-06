© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/6 KVCR Midday News: More information on Oroville shooter, NorCal earthquake impacts coast

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 6, 2024 at 1:37 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown.

1. A magnitude 7.0 earthquake shook a wide swath of Northern California on Thursday — prompting evacuation warnings for some coastal communities. CapRadio and KZYX.

2. The Butte County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who shot two children Wednesday at the Feather River Adventist School in Oroville. CapRadio.

3. San Bernardino considering changes to its city staff. KVCR.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
