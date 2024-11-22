© 2024 91.9 KVCR

UC service and health care workers strike over unfair labor practices

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 22, 2024 at 9:50 AM PST
Anthony Victoria

University of California healthcare and service workers went on strike this week after filing unfair labor practice charges. At UC Riverside, workers called on university officials to come to the bargaining table as soon as possible.

AFSCME Local 3299 – the union that represents workers at the University of California – say they held the statewide two-day strike because the UC won’t share information about staff vacancies and finances.

“By failing to meet its most basic legal responsibilities to the dedicated professionals who clean its facilities, serve students food, and treat its patients, UC has left workers with no choice but to exercise their legal right to strike,” said the union’s president Michael Avant in a statement earlier this week.

Jesse Hernandez, who has worked as a cook at UCR for 25 years, says the university doesn't take their demands seriously.

“The university never comes prepared, never does counter proposals, always delays everything,” said Hernandez. “So they've been violating our good faith.”

Workers also say the UC is raising health care costs.

Esmeralda Dominguez works at the student health center on campus. She says the proposed insurance hike will be a financial burden.

“Especially when you're having to go to the doctor every week, it's gonna, you know, it's gonna take a toll on the family,” she said.

Jeanette Obeji says the UC needs to come to the negotiating table. Or else they’ll continue to stage strikes.

“We'll do this again, and we'll do it again, and we'll do it again,” said Obeji. “We're going to be out here as long as it takes, as many times as it takes for us to get the contract that we deserve.”

The university in a statement called the union’s claims meritless and say they’ve offered health subsidies and raises.

“Collaboration ceased in May when AFSCME stopped responding or even acknowledging the University’s proposals, including the University’s most recent economic proposal which raised wages to $25 an hour across the institution by July 1, 2025,” reads the statement.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
