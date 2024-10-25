Students and faculty at San Bernardino Valley College celebrate the passing of a new bill.

Assembly Bill 2033 requires that all California Community Colleges and California State University campuses have at least one store that accepts EBT payment.

It also requires that campuses establish a Basic Needs Center, where students can get assistance for food, mental health and other basic needs

Eunice Abel, an SBVC alum, claims the bill will help fulfill a need she says is often overlooked.

“It's sort of one of those basic needs that is sort of a no brainer, right? But a lot of people underestimate the inaccessibility that a lot of students have to acquire three square meals a day.”

California Assemblymember Eloise Gomez-Reyes, who authored the bill, spoke at the event.

“At the end of the day, it's about fighting for our students. It is absolutely important that we center the basic needs of our students to succeed. Especially those that come from under-resourced backgrounds.”

The new bill was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom, and will take effect January of next year.