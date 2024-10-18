Red flag warnings issued throughout region

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning that is in effect until tonight. A combination of strong winds...low humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds are blowing some 30 miles per hour near the San Bernardino mountains, and gusts are reaching up to 55 miles per hour. Officials are warning residents to avoid burning anything outdoors and say any fires that ignite could spread rapidly.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service climate forecasters expect La Niña to emerge this year… meaning the region should expect a drier and warmer winter.

