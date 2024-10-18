© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Red flag warnings issued throughout region

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published October 18, 2024 at 2:16 PM PDT
National Weather Service

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning that is in effect until tonight. A combination of strong winds...low humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Winds are blowing some 30 miles per hour near the San Bernardino mountains, and gusts are reaching up to 55 miles per hour. Officials are warning residents to avoid burning anything outdoors and say any fires that ignite could spread rapidly.

Meanwhile, National Weather Service climate forecasters expect La Niña to emerge this year… meaning the region should expect a drier and warmer winter.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument