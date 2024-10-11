© 2024 91.9 KVCR

10/11 KVCR Midday News: SoCal Earth website brings accessible mapping to everyone

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 11, 2024 at 4:52 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A new website, SoCal Earth.org, launched on Thursday. It aims to make the best available mapping data accessible to everyone. LAist.

2. A fire broke out inside San Bernardino County’s Glen Helen Rehabilitation Center Thursday morning. KVCR.

3. In Riverside, a series of alarming shooting threats has raised concerns about safety in local schools. KVCR.

4. California is rolling out a new program to offer Medi-Cal services to people leaving incarceration. CapRadio.

Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
