Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 8/2/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Rick Dulock review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Nearly a hundred Optum healthcare workers in the Inland Empire will be laid off as the company closes urgent care units across Southern California.

2. A decision to close the base exchange, or BX, at March Air Reserve Base is being criticized by military veterans and a local congressman.

3. San Bernardino County voters will decide a November ballot measure on whether to guarantee raises to sheriff’s deputies and some countywide elected officials.

4. And lastly, we remember Reggie Webb, a beloved philanthropist in the IE black community and an entrepreneur.

