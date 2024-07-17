Riverside's Mission Inn has new sidewalk tours

The 122 year old Mission Inn is Riverside’s largest spot for tourists. Tours were offered by the Mission Inn Foundation, but ended on May 31 after a dispute to remove the nonprofit from the property. The hotel plans to offer their own tours in early September, but until then, the foundation’s docents will still be offering tours from the hotel's sidewalk.

The tours will last about forty-five minutes, and are offered for $10 at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., and 5:30 p.m. everyday. Although the tour heavily covers the hotel's architecture and development, it will also explain the origins of Riverside, and its orange industry.

Although summers tend to be slow, George Pehlvanian and Linda Ward, the docents of the Raincross Tours, have high hopes and are devoted to sharing the history of the hotel. To learn more about the Mission Inn, or to book a tour, visit the link on our website at kvcrnews.org

