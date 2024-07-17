© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Record breaking month for Ontario International Airport

KVCR | By Maile Palacios
Published July 17, 2024 at 3:00 PM PDT
Airplane taking off from the Ontario International Airport
According to JD Power’s most recent North American Airport Satisfaction Study, California’s most popular airport is the Ontario International Airport (ONT). The airport offers nonstop commercial flights within the U.S., Mexico, Central America, and Taiwan.

In June 2024, the airport served 652,729 passengers, which is the most in a single month since ONT’s transition to local ownership in 2016. This is nearly 17% higher than the amount of passengers served in June 2023. In the first half of this year, 3.3 million passengers flew through Ontario, which is an 11.1% increase from the same period in 2023.

The five most popular air carriers were Southwest, Frontier, American, Delta, and Alaska.
Local News
Maile Palacios
See stories by Maile Palacios