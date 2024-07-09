© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rio Vista development plan puts 13,000 year old Jurupa Oak tree in danger, conservationists say

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published July 9, 2024 at 3:55 PM PDT
Friends of the Jurupa Oak

California’s oldest living tree is at least 13,000 years old and is nestled in the Jurupa Valley hills. But conservationists and native tribes say a proposed 900-acre development could put the tree in danger.

Dr. Tim Krantz, a retired environmental professor and land use expert, says the Jurupa Oak tree has stood over the valley since ground sloths and mastodons roamed the earth.

Krantz says the Oak shouldn’t be considered your run-of-the-mill tree.

"This is an oak tree that's 90 feet wide… with the roots that penetrate deeply down into these rocks, more than 100 feet down to groundwater," he said in a phone interview.

The plan’s developer Richland Communities wants to build a new school, hundreds of homes and industrial space 250 feet away from the tree. They’ve also tentatively agreed to hand over the Oak tree’s conservation duties to the Kizh Nation - Band of Gabrielino Indians.

Krantz says building so much concrete near the roots of the tree and its bedrock could kill the Jurupa Oak. He says this will create an urban heat island effect that will make everything around the tree up to three times hotter.

"If you took a thermometer out there today…I guarantee you, it's gonna read more than 150 degrees, maybe 160," he said. "You could crack an egg and fry it on that. You times 2.7 million square feet of that. And that's going to literally cook everything around it."

Planning commissioners decided last month to continue the public hearing until Wednesday (July 10). They’re expected to postpone their decision on the project until July 24th.

Richland Communities and the City of Jurupa Valley did not respond to requests for comment in time for air.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria