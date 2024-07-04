© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Fireworks shows across the region will light the night sky

KVCR | By Jessica Greenwell
Published July 4, 2024 at 10:15 AM PDT

9pm fireworks displays across the Inland region:

-- Banning, Nicolet Middle School, 101 E. Nicolet St.;
-- Beaumont, Town Center, Sixth and Eighth streets;
-- Lake Elsinore, Lakepoint Park, 420 Lakeshore Drive;
-- Lake Elsinore, Diamond Stadium, 500 Diamond Drive;
-- Palm Desert, Civic Center Park, Fred Waring Drive and San Pablo Avenue;
-- Palm Springs, Sunrise Park, 1901 E. Baristo Road;
-- Palm Springs Stadium, 1901 Baristo Road;
-- Perris, Morgan Park, 600 E. Morgan St.;
-- Rancho Mirage, Agua Caliente Casino Resort & Spa, 32-250 Bob Hope Drive;
-- Riverside, La Sierra Park, 5215 La Sierra Ave.;
-- Riverside, Mount Rubidoux, 4706 Mount Rubidoux Drive; and
-- Temecula, Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway.
Local News
