6/24 Midday News: Proposed bill would increase penalties for people who attack hospital workers

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. A woman being accused of murdering her boyfriend and then burying him in a makeshift tomb has been ordered to stand trial by a San Bernardino County Judge.

2. A bill advancing in the state Legislature would increase jail time for patients or others who assault hospital emergency department workers.

3. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a deputy who is accused of sexually assaulting a female volunteer.

4. A case that could make it easier for visually impaired Californians to vote is scheduled to go before a federal judge today.