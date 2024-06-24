© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

6/24 Midday News: Proposed bill would increase penalties for people who attack hospital workers

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published June 24, 2024 at 4:26 PM PDT

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Today's stories are:

1. A woman being accused of murdering her boyfriend and then burying him in a makeshift tomb has been ordered to stand trial by a San Bernardino County Judge.
2. A bill advancing in the state Legislature would increase jail time for patients or others who assault hospital emergency department workers.
3. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a deputy who is accused of sexually assaulting a female volunteer.
4. A case that could make it easier for visually impaired Californians to vote is scheduled to go before a federal judge today.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
